ISP
Consumers to receive end-of-contract and best deals notifications under new Ofcom rules
Ofcom wants to encourage customers to take advantage of choice in broadband, phone and TV
TalkTalk broadband voted worst ISP for customer service in Ofcom survey
TalkTalk customers least likely to recommend it to anyone they want to keep as a friend
ESET warning over ISP-level compromises in new Russian Turla campaign
Attackers appear to download legitimate Adobe Flash Player from Adobe and Akamai IP addresses
Shared IP addresses are making it hard to track cybercrime, says Europol
Carrier Grade CGN mitigates IPv4's address exhaustion but makes criminals harder to track
BT and TalkTalk top Which? broadband survey - for the worst internet services in the UK
And Sky and EE aren't much better, either
ISPs lose appeal against widening of website blocks
2014 ruling by High Court to block websites over counterfeit goods upheld
Valve deploys 100Gbps network services from Level 3 to manage rocketing demand for online gaming [UPDATED]
'Larger links provide more total capacity which reduces potential blockages or choke points in the network,' Valve's Mike Dunkle tells Computing
Four legs good, two legs better: Why no amount of Cameron policy will attain full UK fast broadband coverage by 2020
Does making fast broadband a 'legal right' make us any closer to getting it? History would suggest not
Police to be given power to peruse people's web-browsing history
Snoopers' charter to return, once again, on Wednesday
European Parliament votes against net neutrality
ISPs allowed to discriminate in favour of 'specialised services' under new EU law
Is BT hiding broadband failures? Vodafone gets Ofcom to investigate
BT Openreach is accused of meddling with figures to avoid fines, and making up excuses when it fails to connect lines on time
Why the Snooper's Charter is bad for business and contradicts the UK Cyber Security Strategy
Neil Anderson, security director at FarrPoint, believes surveillance is a necessary evil but wants the government to rethink its approach
BT, Virgin, TalkTalk and Sky will add 'jihad reporting' button to flag online extremism
Government pressure prompts ISPs to strengthen filters for terrorism-related material
Australian data retention laws to be used to combat download piracy
Australian equivalent of Communications Data Bill will enable a wide range of agencies to access internet users' database, admits police chief
Backbytes: Mad Hungarian plan to tax every gigabyte of data
'Who needs economic growth?', ask Hungarian politicians, as they look to tax people's data downloads
UK web pirates to receive warnings - via post and email
Illegally downloading games and films? Expect an email from your ISP soon
Music and movie labels want internet providers to collect and share illegal download data
Companies react to alleged 18 per cent of internet users pirating data
CIO Interview: Adrian Collinson, Force India Formula One team
Force India CIO Adrian Collinson explains to Computing how the Formula 1 team gets the most bang for its IT buck, both at the circuit and back at the factory
Cameron's recommended porn filter operated by Huawei
Prime Minister praised web filter, which turns out to be operated by controversial Chinese firm
Analysis: Super-SAVA or super spy?
China has forged ahead with Source Address Validation Architecture technology in its IPv6 internet backbone. But will it prevent abuses or is it just another attack on internet privacy?
Second draft of £1.8bn Communications Data Bill is delayed until end of March
'Lack of technical understanding of Home Office officials is concerning,' says ISPA Council
UK internet consumer business model 'doesn't work' says Level 3
Fibre communications company calls for pay-as-you-consume broadband contracts
Updated: Virgin, Vodafone, Everything Everywhere boycott net neutrality pact
ISPs refuse to sign 'full and open access' internet agreement
One in three TalkTalk customers choose to self-censor the internet
TalkTalk claims web filtering offer a hit with consumers