iSoft
iSoft directors banned for their part in accounting scandal
Timothy Whiston and John Whelan banished by the Institute of Chartered Accountants
EC approves CSC's iSoft acquisition
Competition regulator rubber-stamps buy-out of e-health firm behind controversial Lorenzo system
iSoft chief executive falls on his sword
Disastrous financial results sees e-health firm's CEO resign
NHS Bury goes live with Lorenzo
Bury is first trust to deploy new version of software
iSoft to go directly to NHS trusts in the South
Role of local service provider made partially redundant in Southern region of National Programme after departure of Fujitsu
NHS IT suppliers given seven months to get it right
Department of Health CIO sets deadline for BT and CSC to make progress on care records system