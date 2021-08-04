ADVERTISEMENT

isle of wight

Isle of Wight schools hit by ransomware

Threats and Risks

Isle of Wight schools hit by ransomware

Six schools and the Isle of Wight of Education Federation have had data encrypted in an attack that could delay the start of the new term

clock 04 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Dozens of active Cozy Bear C2 servers for data-stealing malware identified

30 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Hackers dump stolen Electronic Arts data after extortion failure

02 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Israeli authorities inspect offices of NSO Group

29 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

Spotlight on AI-enhanced security: four contenders for SMEs and enterprise

29 July 2021 • 10 min read
05

Facebook to launch Ray-Ban AR smart glasses as profits surpass Wall Street expectations

30 July 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT