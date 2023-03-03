ISC

US announces far-reaching 5-point cybersecurity strategy

Security

US announces far-reaching 5-point cybersecurity strategy

Includes measures to shift more liability for breaches onto big tech vendors

clock 03 March 2023 • 5 min read
UK cyber workforce grows 12% but there's still a 73% shortfall, report

Security

UK cyber workforce grows 12% but there's still a 73% shortfall, report

The cyber security profession is booming, but not as fast as the need finds (ICS)2 study

clock 21 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read