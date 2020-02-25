Ireland
Google pays €1bn to French authorities to settle tax-dodging claims
Google to pay France €465m in back taxes and a fine of €500m - a long way short of the €1.6bn France's finance ministry had demanded
Microsoft faces new GDPR privacy investigation over Windows 10 telemetry
Ireland's Data Protection Commission to investigate claims of "new, potentially unlawful" uses of personal data harvesting by Windows 10
Ireland's Data Protection Commission begins probe against Google over GDPR infringement
Ireland will investigate whether Google's processing of personal data through its online Ad Exchange violates EU privacy laws
TalkTalk closes Waterford call centre with the loss of 575 jobs
Most customer complaints now dealt with online, claims ISP