Iran
State-sponsored threat groups targeted email accounts of Trump and Biden campaign staff: Google
Biden campaign members says they are prepared for such attacks and were expecting them
Iranian hackers breach VPN servers to plant backdoors in corporate networks worldwide
The campaign, dubbed Fox Kitten, has also been targeting unpatched Citrix servers
Where cybersecurity misses the mark, yet again
Esoteric cyber threats posed by countries like Iran and North Korea may grab the headlines, but distract from the real security issues, argues Tanium's Orion Hindawi
US on high alert for cyber-attack retaliation from Iran
Iran has pledged to take revenge for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani last week
Russia dismisses reports accusing Russian hackers of hijacking Iran-linked tools to launch cyber attacks
Russian spokesman describes reports as an attempt to "drive a wedge" between Russia and Iran
Russian hackers hijacked Iranian cyber-attack infrastructure to launch attacks on the UK
Turla, linked to Russia's FSB security agency, hacked Iranian tools and infrastructure to mask its attacks on the UK, US and Middle East
Iran-linked APT 'Charming Kitten' adds new impersonation tactics to trick potential victims
The group, also known as APT35, is thought to have recently targeted the US presidential primary elections
US cyber attack crippled Iranian database used to target Persian Gulf oil tankers
The New York Times claims that the cyber attack was carried out in June after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone
US targets Iran's military computer systems in retaliation for drone downing
Cyber attacks on Iran were launched with President Trump's approval
Six US government agencies targeted in DNS hijacking attacks
US Department of Homeland Security emergency order issued in response to claims of Iranian DNS hijacking attacks
Iran accuses Israel of launching cyber attacks targeting telecoms infrastructure
Allegations ratchet-up as the US imposes sanctions on Iran
Hackers target UK universities accredited by NCSC
Iranian criminals tried to phish 18 universities, half of them offering NCSC-approved cybersecurity courses
Iran ready to launch cyber attacks against the west, warn threat intelligence specialists
Iran to respond to sanctions with a new wave of cyber attacks on banks, governments and critical infrastructure
Iran blamed for brute-force attack on Parliament in June
While unsophisticated, the attack still resulted in the compromise of 90 Parliamentary email accounts
