IPv6
Europe's regional internet registry has no more IPv4 addresses to allocate
RIPE NCC made the final /22 IPv4 allocation on 25th November 2019
RIPE's IPv4 allocations to run out next month
Crunch time finally approaches for IPv4
ITU plan to shift internet from IPv4 to IPv6 panned by engineers
ITU's IPv6 plans criticised as 'fundamentally flawed'
Shared IP addresses are making it hard to track cybercrime, says Europol
Carrier Grade CGN mitigates IPv4's address exhaustion but makes criminals harder to track
IPv4 black market grows as IPv6 remains undesirable
Dormant domain reactivation and selling becoming commonplace after internet address shift
The Internet of Things: what, who, how and why
The IoT is poised to change everything. Here are the facts
Top 10 most read of 2015: Windows 10 launch, 5G speed records and the end of IPv4
The most popular stories on V3 over the past 12 months
VPN services are undermined by security failings, so what can you do about it? Um, not a lot, actually
The majority of VPN services suffer from IPv6 traffic leakage - and there ain't much you can do about it
Analysis: Super-SAVA or super spy?
China has forged ahead with Source Address Validation Architecture technology in its IPv6 internet backbone. But will it prevent abuses or is it just another attack on internet privacy?
Net address body disbands, condemns lack of government support
6UK says slow uptake of IPv6 will cost UK dear
Today is World IPv6 Launch day, says alliance of providers [new updates]
Analysts speak out on internet campaign struggling to gain mindshare as IPv4 heads for the buffers.
IP switchover moves closer as World IPv6 Day announced
The internet is moving closer to widespread IPv6 availability as key players agree to enable the new protocol on their equipment this summer
Top 10 tech triumphs we want to see in 2012
Facebook to float, a blunder-free Olympics and other tech wishes for the new year
Telco CTO says internet is no longer fit for purpose
Interoute's Matthew Finnie claims that the internet needs a new architecture to cope with the way its use has evolved
The NEC and CERN give their LANs a boost
How the National Exhibition Centre and the European Organisation for Nuclear Research are future-proofing their network infrastructures
Technology trends that can necessitate a LAN upgrade
The biggest headache for IT teams is identifying the trouble spots and knowing how and when to upgrade the underlying infrastructure
IPv6 not on the IT agenda for most enterprises
Ovum report suggests organisations have little interest in IPv6
Firms gear up for World IPv6 day
Tech heavyweights get behind campaign to promote next-generation internet protocol
World IPv6 Day kicks off
Internet giants test their connectivity for 24 hours