Xiaomi books $1.1bn quarterly loss - as it prepares for $10bn IPO
Big losses no barrier to public share offering for fashionable smartphone maker
Avast expected to complete £2.5bn UK IPO this week
Public share offering for Prague-based Avast could become UK's biggest tech IPO
Xiaomi set to raise $10 billion in Hong Kong IPO
Xiaomi pledges to invest funds in R&D and foreign expansion
Dell considers plan to return to the stock market to reduce its $46bn of debts
Dell considering IPO five years after going private
Dropbox quietly files for a $10bn 2018 IPO
Dropbox IPO has been a long time coming and would be the largest technology flotation since Snap
British games maker Sumo Digital earns £145 million valuation in AIM IPO
Sheffield-based games developer and publisher will use the funds to cut debt and invest on new games
British games developer Sumo Digital valued at £145 million in AIM share offering
Funds will cut debt and be ploughed into new game development
Dropbox planning to launch IPO before the end of the year, according to reports
Dropbox would be biggest IPO since Snap in March
Dropbox considers going public
Unlikely to float for anything near the $10bn it was valued at in its last funding round
Converged infrastructure firm Nutanix files for $200m IPO
Public market investors may be wary as Nutanix is valued at $2bn but isn't profitable
Sophos to float in UK's biggest-ever tech share offering
Anti-virus software vendor co-founded by Jan Hruska and Peter Lammer finally decides to go public
Why the Hadoop distribution vendor bubble may just be set to burst
The Hadoop big data bubble may be set to expand in 2015 - but prospects are limited for Hadoop distributors, says SysMech's Andy Stubley
AstraZeneca chooses Box for content sharing across 51,000 employees
Cloud firm's successful IPO starts with a bang
Why the Hadoop big data bubble will continue to expand in 2015
After HortonWorks' successful IPO, MapR and Cloudera are out to prove that they too can flourish on the public stage
Hadoop distributor MapR aiming for late 2015 IPO
CEO John Schroeder believes Hadoop market is becoming more mature as he prepares to float company
Box finally gives green light to IPO
After withdrawing March 2014 filing, Box is finally going ahead with its IPO, which values the firm at more than $1.5bn
Yahoo big-data spin-off Hortonworks to raise $100m in Nasdaq stock market flotation
Shares in big-data pioneer priced at $16 each