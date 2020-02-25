iPhone 8
Apple's new low-cost iPhone to go into production in February
The new low(er) cost Apple handset is expected to be similar in size and aesthetic to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8
Qualcomm posts bond to get Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 smartphones removed from sale in Germany
Qualcomm puts up €1.3bn bond to support December IP infringement court ruling in Munich
Apple to ditch Touch ID in favour of Face ID?
Apple iPhone 8 could be the last with a fingerprint scanner
Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus launch overshadowed by iPhone X
Can't afford the iPhone X? Try the 'cheaper' iPhone 8 instead...