iPhone 6

Hardware

Apple offers cheap battery replacements following iPhone 6 'throttling' complaints

Apple reduces price of battery replacements to mollify angry users

clock 02 January 2018 • 2 min read

Product

iOS 9 mobile Wi-Fi Assist hitting customers with huge data bills

Check your settings before your mobile data costs go through the roof

clock 01 October 2015 • 2 min read

Portable

Google launches Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Android Marshmallow, Pixel C hybrid tablet and new Chromecast

Targets both Apple and Microsoft with bevy of new devices

clock 29 September 2015 • 4 min read

Peripherals

Apple iOS 9 Siri flaw allows attackers to break through iPhone and iPad lock screen

Glitch subverts lock screen with simple voice command

clock 24 September 2015 • 1 min read

Appliances

Why Apple's iPad Pro is absolutely no good for the enterprise

It'll sell by the bucketload, but does this shiny new hybrid actually have what enterprise productivity requires?

clock 10 September 2015 • 4 min read

Product

Apple launches iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus with 3D Touch

Cupertino's worst-kept secrets are finally revealed

clock 09 September 2015 • 2 min read

Developer

iOS 'KeyRaider' malware blazes trail of chaos, stealing over 225,000 Apple accounts

Only jailbroken devices should fear it, however

clock 01 September 2015 • 2 min read

Appliances

Will the iPhone 6S feature Force Touch, and is a new Apple TV coming?

All the latest rumours out of everyone's favourite fruit company

clock 28 August 2015 • 3 min read

Mobile Software

Apple loses 'slide to unlock' patent to Lenovo at Germany's top civil court

Motorola's legacy takes a bite out of the forbidden fruit

clock 27 August 2015 • 1 min read

Hardware

Here's to the humdrum ones: Has Apple truly forgotten how to innovate?

iPad sales down and Apple Watch still failing to take off - has Apple finally run out of steam?

clock 20 July 2015 • 4 min read
