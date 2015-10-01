iPhone 5

Product

iOS 9 mobile Wi-Fi Assist hitting customers with huge data bills

Check your settings before your mobile data costs go through the roof

clock 01 October 2015 • 2 min read

Developer

iOS 'KeyRaider' malware blazes trail of chaos, stealing over 225,000 Apple accounts

Only jailbroken devices should fear it, however

clock 01 September 2015 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Kaspersky Lab details 'Darwin Nuke' security vulnerability affecting iPhone and iPad

Unpatched software could lead to DoS attacks that render Apple devices unusable

clock 10 April 2015 • 2 min read

Security Technology

RBS Group introduces fingerprint security for mobile banking

NatWest and RBS become first UK banks to rollout biometric security to iPhone customers, but expert stresses need for two-stage authentication

clock 18 February 2015 •

Finance and Reporting

Apple looking to hire e-currency experts, eyes 'serious' move into mobile payments

Reports suggest iPhone and iPad maker wants to move into mobile payments business.

clock 22 April 2014 •

Product

Apple opens first store in Brazil - with world's highest priced iPhone on sale

Latin America's first store will stock £700 16GB iPhone 5s

clock 17 February 2014 • 1 min read

Product

Apple stock down 8 per cent after lower than expected holiday sales and weak revenue forecast

Big push into China needs to continue to maintain company growth

clock 28 January 2014 • 2 min read

Product

Samsung S5 could come armed with Iris eye-scanning technology

New smartphone will come paired with an upgraded Galaxy Gear smartwatch, Samsung confirms

clock 09 January 2014 • 2 min read

Mobile

UK iPhone 5S sales three times that of iPhone 5C - but both fall well short of Android

Apple gets small sales boost, but still lags way behind Android in Europe while Microsoft is catching up

clock 02 December 2013 •

Product

Apple profits fall as sales growth levels off and margins decline

Apple sells more iPhones and iPads, but Mac sales fall

clock 29 October 2013 • 2 min read
