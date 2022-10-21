iPhone 14

Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus due to sluggish demand, report

Mobile Phones

The decision has reportedly affected Pegatron, Apple's iPhone assembly partner

clock 21 October 2022 • 2 min read
Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India - weeks earlier than expected

Mobile Phones

Apple is looking to diversify production away from China

clock 27 September 2022 • 3 min read
Apple iOS 16 launches with lots of new features

Mobile Software

If you have an iPhone 8 or a later model, then the iOS 16 update will be compatible with your device

clock 13 September 2022 • 3 min read
