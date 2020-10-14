iPad Air

Apple unveils iPhone 12 series with 5G capability and faster Bionic chipset

Gadgets

Apple unveils iPhone 12 series with 5G capability and faster Bionic chipset

The cheapest model starts at £699 in the UK

clock 14 October 2020 • 2 min read
Apple launches new iPad, Watch and workout platform - but there's no mention of iPhone 12

Gadgets

Apple launches new iPad, Watch and workout platform - but there's no mention of iPhone 12

Says its new iPad Air is six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook

clock 16 September 2020 • 2 min read
Apple outs updated iPad Air and iPad Mini ahead of anticipated Apple TV service launch next week

Hardware

Apple outs updated iPad Air and iPad Mini ahead of anticipated Apple TV service launch next week

Apple gets hardware launches out of the way ahead of expected TV and news subscription service launches on 25 March

clock 18 March 2019 •