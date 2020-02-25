iPad
Botched Apple iOS 12.4 update leaves iPhones and iPads open to 'jailbreak'
Security flaw fixed in iOS 12.3 accidentally unpatched in iOS 12.4
Apple outs updated iPad Air and iPad Mini ahead of anticipated Apple TV service launch next week
Apple gets hardware launches out of the way ahead of expected TV and news subscription service launches on 25 March
Apple considering merger of MacOS and iOS apps under plan to be unveiled at Worldwide Developers Conference in June
Apps for iPhones, iPads and Mac machines could be merged into a single binary from 2021
Apple's 'best selling' iPhone X helps company to second-quarter revenues of $61.1bn
Tim Cook roundly debunks reports that the iPhone X is struggling
Apple launches upgraded 9.7 inch iPad aimed at education
Apple aims to take on Chromebooks in schools with education-focused iPad
Apple to introduce new tools in 2018 to unite iOS and MacOS user experience
Apple plan to make iPhone, iPad and Mac a seamless user experience with new tools coming in 2018
Investigation into Apple IP infringement claims opened by US International Trade Commission
Complaint covers almost everything Apple makes
Apple suppliers sued by Qualcom over unpaid royalties
Qualcomm extends fight with Apple to its contract manufacturers: Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron and Compal
Apple's revenues fall for the first time in 15 years after iPhone sales slump
iPhone, iPad and Mac sales all down during 2016 - but will the iPhone 7 and tomorrow's new MacBooks change that?
At last! New Macs and MacBooks are coming soon
Apple finally gets round to updating its PCs and laptops
Boots to boost customer service with in-store Sales Assist app developed with Apple and IBM
New app will launch on 3,700 iPads in Boots stores across the UK
No Apple iPhone SE sales spike according to Far Eastern chip orders
Ho-hum Apple launch fails to reignite demand for Apple smartphones
Apple adds 9.7in iPad Pro to tablet portfolio
Prices start at £499 for small top-end tablets
Apple confirms iPhone sales slowdown as iPad and Mac sales fall
No Christmas rush as buyers get bored of iPads and Apple warns of imminent iPhone sales crash
Apple and Amazon, the first casualties of 2016
They may own the present, but they should beware the ghost of Christmas future
Top 10 Surface Pro 4 and iPad Pro alternatives
Our pick of the laptop replacements if you don't want to go with Microsoft or Apple
Forty per cent of IT professionals now use encrypted email - has a tipping point been reached?
Apple's and WhatsApp's conversion to end-to-end encryption has brought secure messaging to the mainstream - but there is still work to do on the convenience side
Can Microsoft's Surface Book single-handedly revitalise the dwindling PC market? Because it may have to
Ongoing failure to innovate means vendors are failing to resurrect a market ripe for the taking
Apple buys AI startup Perceptio to boost iPhone deep learning tech
Perceptio uses AI to identify photos without relying on cloud-stored data
iOS 9 mobile Wi-Fi Assist hitting customers with huge data bills
Check your settings before your mobile data costs go through the roof
Hundreds of millions of Apple users potentially affected by XcodeGhost malware
Malware incident represents first major breach of usually stringent Apple App Store security
Why Apple's iPad Pro is absolutely no good for the enterprise
It'll sell by the bucketload, but does this shiny new hybrid actually have what enterprise productivity requires?
iPad Pro: Is Apple really planning an attack on the enterprise?
Super tablet, hybrid, or something else? We examine the evidence and the inevitable rumours around one of Apple's hottest secrets.
Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Everything we know so far
When's it out? What's inside it? Where will it sit in the market? We round up all the facts, rumours and insight