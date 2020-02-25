ip
Who cares about Directives? Why UK companies will benefit from the harmonisation of trade secret law
Anette Gaertner of Reed Smith explains how the Trade Secrets Directive of 2018 will have a two-fold effect on UK firms
Why you should take MS Azure IP Advantage with a pinch of salt
Peter Arrowsmith, Partner at IP law firm Gill Jennings & Every, considers what Microsoft's marketing really means for customers
Oculus damages: Should Facebook have seen legal action coming?
Facebook should have done more thorough due diligence before buying Oculus, suggests John-Paul Rooney of Withers & Rogers