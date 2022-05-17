iOS 15

Hackers can exploit iPhones' low-power mode to run malware even when device is off, researchers warn

Threats and Risks

Hackers can exploit iPhones' low-power mode to run malware even when device is off, researchers warn

Wireless chips in modern iPhones pose a new threat model

clock 17 May 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

UK government to introduce new Data Reform Bill

11 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Windows admins report AD authentication failures after installing Patch Tuesday update

13 May 2022 • 3 min read
03

Musk puts Twitter acquisition 'temporarily on hold'

13 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

Microsoft fixes three zero-days, eight critical flaws in May Patch Tuesday update

11 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

Attacks on UK's critical national infrastructure have surged since Ukraine war

12 May 2022 • 2 min read