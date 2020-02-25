iOS 13
Facebook admits iOS 'bug' that enabled its app to access iPhone cameras
It was a complete mistake, honest, swears Facebook
iOS 13: what app developers need to know
Apple's new operating system presents a series of challenges to developers and now would be a good time to look at the test environment
Apple releases fix for iOS 13 third-party keyboard security flaw
Latest update to iOS 13 fixes all the security flaws missed in last week's update
Apple rushes out bug fixes for iOS 13.1, but misses third-party keyboard security flaw
Apple promises to fix security issue that enables devs offering third-party keyboard to exfiltrate keystroke data
What to expect from Apple's iPhone 11 launch on Tuesday
Apple's upcoming iPhones are expected to have new AI-powered capabilities to enable users to do live-editing of video as it is being recorded
Apple slammed by developers over 'anti-competitive' privacy changes to iOS 13
App makers claim that Apple's tightened privacy permissions won't apply to Apple apps