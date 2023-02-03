ION

LockBit claims attack on financial software firm ION, demands payment by tomorrow

Threats and Risks

LockBit claims attack on financial software firm ION, demands payment by tomorrow

Ransomware attack has affective derivative trading for dozens of financial enterprises

clock 03 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read