Amazon-Deliveroo tie-up may affect competition, says CMA
The companies have been given five working days to come up with new proposals
Amazon invests hundreds of millions in Just Eat rival Deliveroo
Deliveroo plans to use the investment to expand its London-based technology team
Danish Ministry of Higher Education and Science offers £1.3 million to reveal secrets of the universe
The grant will be used to upgrade particle detectors at CERN
DARPA wants to build an army of teeny tiny robots
The intent is to build bots small enough to crawl through a garden hose
Enterprise spend on automation will hit $232 billion by 2024
Executives see automation as an important part of digital transformation
Automation investment to rise almost 19x in seven years
Executives have high expectations for automation, but are not ready to commit
Tech firms are still ill-prepared for GDPR, says Trend Micro
Security firm says a lack of funds and appropriate tools are to blame
Apple to pay for new campus HQ with foreign cash
Apple is benefiting from multi-billion-dollar tax break - while staff will receive $2,500 bonuses