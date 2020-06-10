Investigatory Powers Bill
Snoopers' Charter is a 'security nightmare' that rides roughshod over privacy, warns Sir Tim Berners-Lee
Berners-Lee blasts coach-and-horses driven through security and privacy by government
Investigatory Powers Bill faces legal challenge from privacy groups
Liberty, Open Rights Group and Privacy International mulling court action
IP Bill passed by Parliament - will become law within weeks
Privacy groups warn of a 'draconian' era of government surveillance
House of Lords IP Bill debate indicates government still wants backdoors in encrypted communications
Government seemingly determined to push through encryption back doors
GCHQ explains why it may want to hack every computing device in your town
Counter-terrorism demands the power to hack devices almost indiscriminately, reveals IP Bill
Snooper's Charter will extend GCHQ's surveillance powers to all levels of law enforcement, say campaigners
Request filter will be used for "fishing trips and profiling people" says Jim Killock of Open Rights Group
Snoopers' charter to become law after MPs vote overwhelmingly in favour of new internet surveillance laws
Investigatory Powers Bill passes third reading in the House of Commons - with just 69 votes against
Parliamentary Human Rights Committee criticises government over 'too wide' powers in Snoopers' Charter
Government's internet surveillance and snooping plans blasted by Parliamentary committee
Privacy International mounts legal challenge to UK government's hack warrants
Judicial Review filed at the High Court in London
Investigatory Powers Bill fails to address key flaws raised by critical Parliamentary reports
Government to EXPAND police powers to tap ISPs' mandatory web-records database
Investigatory Powers Bill to return to Parliament tomorrow
Damning reports be damned! Theresa May to force through the new Snoopers' Charter
Snoopers' charter slammed by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee
Draft Investigatory Powers Bill riddled with problems - new draft expected 'by the end of February'. Rinse/repeat
MPs call on government to clarify vague terms in Investigatory Powers Bill
Confusing and vague terms need to be 'clarified as a matter of urgency', warns Science and Technology Committee
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance
UK government plans to weaken encryption 'threatens way of life, privacy and economic stability', warns Apple
'Strong encryption is vital to protecting innocent people from malicious actors,' Apple says in evidence released by Investigatory Powers Bill Joint Committee
Home Office defends Investigatory Powers Bill against claims that warrants would expand intrusive surveillance
Quasi-judicial process for issuing warrants under proposed 'snooper's charter'
Government shouldn't have 'willy-nilly' right to access citizen's private data, says Information Commissioner
And why do you need all this data for 12 months, asks Information Commissioner Christopher Graham
Mass surveillance and bulk data collection won't prevent terrorism, warns ex-NSA director William Binney
Binney tells Joint Committee of MPs and Lords that targeted surveillance could've prevented 9/11
The biggest privacy stories of 2015
Computing looks back at the most important events of 2015 that affect your privacy
Apple, Vodafone, EE, O2 and Three identify concerns over draft Investigatory Powers Bill
Data retention, encryption, filtering and backdoors all problematic, parliamentary committee told
Draft Investigatory Powers Bill slammed by David Davis MP and Baroness Jenny Jones
Oversight by judges is unlikely to make much difference to ministerial accountablity, politicians tell the Draft Investigatory Powers Bill Select Committee
'Weakening security to advance security doesn't make sense' - Tech industry body warns on encryption backdoors
ITI CEO Dean Garfield argues that creating backdoors would help criminals
