Researchers develop technique to bypass AI intrusion detection

Threats and Risks

Researchers managed to trick deep learning model trained to recognise malicious packets that DDoS traffic was legitimate

clock 26 July 2022 • 2 min read

Security Technology

Bromium issues warning about 'hidden costs' of detection-based security

SOC teams spend more than £11 million per year triaging threats

clock 06 February 2018 • 1 min read

Security Technology

HPE allowed Russia to inspect software used by US military

ArcSight cyber intelligence and intrusion detection system is used extensively across armed forces

clock 02 October 2017 • 2 min read

Security

Met Office deploys NoSQL intelligent-learning security system to monitor network traffic

Self-learning systems and a dedicated team of engineers help keep the Met Office secure

clock 08 February 2016 • 3 min read

Security

How to stop attackers getting a toehold on the corporate network

Donato Capitella, head of training at MWR InfoSecurity, examines some of the basic ways in which attackers can be prevented from getting a toehold on the corporate network

clock 01 April 2015 •
