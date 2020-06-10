internet privacy
Apple, Amazon and many other firms granted special access to Facebook users' data, claims report
Facebook has 'work to do to regain people's trust' concedes privacy director
Private Facebook documents seized by parliament
Documents allegedly contain email conversations about privacy controls that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal
Net Neutrality laws scrapped in US
Is the death of internet freedom upon us?
China to target VPNs in crackdown on people evading government internet controls
Web restrictions tightened up in China ahead of Communist Party Congress