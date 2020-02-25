Internet of Things Business Summit
Doing an IoT project? You need knowledge from across the enterprise, not a dedicated team, advises Konecranes' Alun Jones
The range of knowledge and skills required can't be embodied in a single, dedicated team, suggests Jones
Organisations will need to change their attitude to security to accommodate Internet of Things projects
AirWatch by VMware's Mike Blumenthal warns that IoT requires a shift in security stance
Smart cities efforts so far: 'very diverse but mostly clueless'
Planning, standards and change management all need to be improved agree panellists at Computing's IoT Business Summit
IoT devices pose major risk to personal data
Harsh Sinha, vice president of engineering at TransferWise, says IoT devices will be prime targets for hackers
IoT security advice from Watchfinder CIO Jonathan Gill
Identify and isolate devices, use encryption - and "don't trust vendors", says Gill
IoT will turn asset management into a 'horrific nightmare'
But organisations shouldn't rush into spending millions on new infrastructure, says Coreix's Paul Davies
IoT standards set for major shakeout, warns BSI
Many of them are already dead before the IoT has even taken off, says BSI's Tim McGarr
How Great Ormond Street Hospital is using the Internet of Things
Xbox games, IP addresses on hospital beds and IoT ambulances all on the horizon
Research: The Internet of Things - hope, hype or hazard?
Everyone's talking about the IoT, but how many are actually doing it?
Internet of Things Business Summit 2016 Live!
Delegates hear from the likes of Ocado, the Department of Health and GOSH on all things IoT