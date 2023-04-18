Internet of Things

Why is CCTV IT's blind spot?

Internet of Things

CCTV is no longer an isolated and passive component

clock 18 April 2023 • 2 min read
Strava fitness app used to spy on Israeli military officials

Threats and Risks

The flaw has also exposed the locations of a number of sensitive sites in the country.

clock 21 June 2022 • 3 min read
IoT malware EnemyBot abuses critical VMware, F5 BIG-IP flaws

Threats and Risks

EnemyBot is fast integrating exploits for recently announced vulnerabilities to improve its capabilities.

clock 30 May 2022 • 3 min read
The UK's new telecoms bill will boost IoT security

Legislation and Regulation

The legislation will ban manufacturers from selling IoT devices with default passwords

clock 25 November 2021 • 3 min read

Internet of Things

There will be more than 50 billion smart devices in the world by 2030, managing and monitoring everything from our health to our roads. But what are the pros and cons of handing city management over to the IoT?

clock 19 January 2021 • 6 min read

Internet of Things

IoT manufacturers are waking up to the fact that they have responsibilities - even if it hurts their bottom line

clock 04 January 2021 • 5 min read

Security

And it only took them three years

clock 24 November 2020 • 2 min read

Developer

API is one of those terms that people vaguely understand but skip over because it sounds complex, but in fact APIs are surprisingly straightforward and very useful

clock 11 September 2020 • 5 min read

Mergers and Acquisitions

CyberX specialises in AI-based techniques to identify potential risks to industrial control systems from cyber actors

clock 24 June 2020 • 2 min read

Internet of Things

No single vendor can provide a complete edge computing solution - the edge requires collaboration

clock 16 April 2020 • 4 min read
