Internet Explorer

Mozilla claims Firefox now most secure browser - as Microsoft kills off the least secure

Internet

Mozilla claims Firefox now most secure browser - as Microsoft kills off the least secure

Firefox turns on cookie tracking protection by default, while the axe finally falls on IE

clock 15 June 2022 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Two zero-day vulnerabilities in Windows and IE were chained to target a South Korea firm in May

The vulnerabilities have now been patched by Microsoft

clock 13 August 2020 • 3 min read

Threats and Risks

Microsoft patches 120 security bugs in August 2020 Patch Tuesday update

Seventeen bugs are rated as "critical" meaning they can be easily exploited by hackers to gain full control of a vulnerable machine

clock 12 August 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Microsoft patches 111 vulnerabilities in May 2020 Patch Tuesday

No zero-days patched in the latest release

clock 13 May 2020 • 2 min read

Hacking

South Korean APT uses five zero-day flaws to turn the tables on North Korea

The group, linked to South Korea, used bugs in Internet Explorer, Google Chrome and the Windows Kernel to target North Koreans

clock 27 March 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Temporary patch issued to cover IE 11 security flaw being actively exploited in the wild

Third-party 'Micropatch' will provide protection for out-of-support Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 r2 users

clock 21 January 2020 • 2 min read

Security

No fix until February for Internet Explorer zero-day being actively exploited in targeted attacks

Internet Explorer vulnerability found in the scripting engine that handles objects in memory

clock 20 January 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Microsoft patches 74 vulnerabilities, including one zero-day, in November 2019 Patch Tuesday update

Thirteen vulnerabilities are rated as 'critical'

clock 13 November 2019 • 2 min read

Security

Microsoft rushes out fixes for two zero-day security flaws affecting IE and Windows Defender

Zero-day security flaw affecting Internet Explorer is already being exploited in the wild

clock 24 September 2019 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Microsoft issues emergency patch for zero-day flaw in the IE browser

CVE-2018-8653 must be patched manually for now

clock 20 December 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read