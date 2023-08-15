internet

UK regulators issue warning over website designs

Privacy

Declining cookies should be as straightforward as consenting to them

clock 15 August 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: RIP, Open Web

Internet

Revolutionary idealism has met the blunt force of capitalism

clock 28 July 2023 • 2 min read
Google's Web Integrity API branded 'attack on the open web'

Internet

Search giant steps up plans to control the internet

clock 26 July 2023 • 3 min read
Computing celebrates 50 years of publication

Leadership

It's our golden anniversary!

clock 13 April 2023 • 2 min read
Ukraine internet connections crippled after massive cyberattack

Hacking

A massive cyber attack hit Ukraine's state-owned telecommunications company Ukrtelecom on Monday, resulting in the country's most severe Internet disruption since Russia invaded in late February.

clock 29 March 2022 • 2 min read
Google makes $3m investment to improve cloud data portability

Web

Google has committed $3 million over the next five years, as well as hundreds of hours of its engineers' time, to improve data portability in the cloud.

clock 11 March 2022 • 2 min read
Internet backbone provider Lumen leaves Russia

Internet

The firm, with clients including Rostelecom and TransTelekom, intends to cease all commercial activities as soon as possible

clock 09 March 2022 • 3 min read
Russian harm to underwater cables could be 'act of war', UK defence chief warns

Threats and Risks

Russia's underwater operations are focused on exploiting the world's communication and information systems, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has warned

clock 10 January 2022 • 2 min read
Governments must manage 'out of control demands' of the internet

Datacentre

Datacentre power demands - and emissions - are increasing exponentially, and governments must incentivise change

clock 16 December 2021 • 3 min read
AWS goes down for the second time in two weeks, taking Netflix with it - again

Internet

The outage totally shut down internet connectivity in two regions of the USA

clock 16 December 2021 • 1 min read
