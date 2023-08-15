Declining cookies should be as straightforward as consenting to them
Search giant steps up plans to control the internet
A massive cyber attack hit Ukraine's state-owned telecommunications company Ukrtelecom on Monday, resulting in the country's most severe Internet disruption since Russia invaded in late February.
Google has committed $3 million over the next five years, as well as hundreds of hours of its engineers' time, to improve data portability in the cloud.
The firm, with clients including Rostelecom and TransTelekom, intends to cease all commercial activities as soon as possible
Russia's underwater operations are focused on exploiting the world's communication and information systems, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has warned
Datacentre power demands - and emissions - are increasing exponentially, and governments must incentivise change
The outage totally shut down internet connectivity in two regions of the USA