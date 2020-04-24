International Telecommunication Union

Internet

Internet governance body RIPE opposes Chinese proposal to change core internet protocols

The proposal appears to favour authoritarian regimes

clock 24 April 2020 • 2 min read

Communications

Amazon plan to build network of 3,236 satellites to provide global broadband internet

The satellite network will provide internet access to millions of people in communities across the world with poor or no internet access

clock 05 April 2019 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read