Intel-mobility
CES 2015: Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel 5th-generation Core chips
Lenovo launches the latest version of its flagship ultrabook as it celebrates 100 million ThinkPads shipped
Google Glass to get business focus with switch to Intel chips
Reports indicate that Intel and Google are working to drive business applications for wearables
Smartphone shipments rocket to 328 million
IDC data cites China manufacturers and reduced phone prices as key to growth
Lenovo unveils Intel Core M-powered laptop, the Yoga 3 Pro
Boasts a 13in 3200x1800 resolution screen in a 12.8mm thick chassis
Nokia and Intel team up for mobile broadband app and content boost
EE is the first operator to use new facility in Bath