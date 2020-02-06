Intel-IOT
#V3mobility: Wearable tech healthcare innovation held back by medical regulations
Long trials slow the adoption of medical-centric smart glasses and wearable monitoring tech
More than a buzzword: the real enterprise use case for the Internet of Things
Severn Trent CIO Myron Hrycyk and Intel's IoT lead Karen Lomas tell Computing that by the end of 2015, the technology will be far more prevalent
Ofcom aims to regulate Internet of Things in the UK
Ofcom will work with ICO and government on areas such as data privacy, spectrum availability and security of networks to ensure UK can handle rise of IoT
NHS's Sir Bruce Keogh claims wearable tech could revolutionise healthcare
NHS medical director believes smart devices could help to slash hospital admissions
Google stops Glass sales but says it remains committed to wearables
Future versions of Google glass will replace the developer-friendly Explorer Edition
Forget big data, 'small data' is going to be 100 times harder to tackle - EMC
Head of EMC's core technologies division says Internet of Things and driverless cars will create 'small data sprawl'
Intel's Chris Shaw on getting into big data
When 'double digit growth' in data just isn't enough, new plans are needed...
'The Internet of Things in people will prevent rise of the robots'
'Any concerns we have about the rise of the robots taking our jobs is not really an issue because we will be those robots,' Ade McCormack tells Computing IT Leaders Summit
Intel pens deal with Luxottica to create smart eyewear
Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses manufacturer is already working with Google to make Glass available on the high street
Google Glass to get business focus with switch to Intel chips
Reports indicate that Intel and Google are working to drive business applications for wearables
More than 60 per cent of UK firms have deployed Internet of Things solutions
UK leads Germany and France with adoption of Internet of Things solutions
Intel's luxury bracelet will connect users to Facebook, Google and Yelp
Unlike Apple's Watch, Intel won't need a smartphone for connectivity as it has its own AT&T data plan
Intel Capital invests $62m in 16 new companies with focus on cloud, mobile, IoT and analytics
Investment arm of chip-maker Intel is to invest a total of $355m this year
Oxford University's big data and Internet of Things project to 'create the NASA of biomedicine'
Oxford University and the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine creates project to harness big data to improve cancer treatment
Data generated by connected devices should be considered personal, says data protection authorities
Data protection authorities call for data protection laws to be extended to the internet of things
Best practices for implementing the Internet of Things
Rob Sheppard, EMEA product marketing manager for Intel IoT, discusses how to navigate the tricky waters of IoT implementation
Driving a digital transformation - an interview with JLT Group CIO Ian Cohen
JLT Group CIO Ian Cohen tells Danny Palmer how collaboration tools, big data, mobile devices and more have helped the insurance broker become a global force
'Just because you can collect this information, should you?' JLT CIO on ethical dilemmas presented by Internet of Things data
JLT Group CIO Ian Cohen has questioned the social implications of harnessing data for business benefit in a 'connected everything world'
Internet of things case study: reducing water leaks by smart pressure management
John Leonard talks to i2O Water software director Mike Williams about the Internet of Things, self-learning systems and the need for new architectures
Intel working on wireless PCs and $1,000 luxury smart bracelet
Chip giant also plans wireless charging phone covers and wire-free PC-to-monitor connectivity
IDF: Intel releases tiny Edison computer for wearables and the Internet of Things
Edison evolves to an Atom device with more I/O capabilities for embedded applications
Intel reveals world's smallest wireless modem at 10mm
IoT enablement seems target of miniature new self-contained hardware
Car maker Tesla seeks 30 full-time hackers to break into its cars
Best job ever? Crack a Tesla Model S and it could be yours
Michael J Fox Foundation uses big data to monitor Parkinson's disease
Medical research organisation joins forces with Intel to help speed development of new drugs