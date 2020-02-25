Intel-Hub
Intel's Chris Shaw on getting into big data
When 'double digit growth' in data just isn't enough, new plans are needed...
Christmas - saved: A video interview with Santa's CIO
Rudolph may guide the sleigh, but this guy's co-ordinating a big-data revolution 2,000 years in the making.
IT Leaders Summit: Will the CMO ever replace the CIO?
It's a real question for some IT leaders, but the relationship may be better viewed in a more constructive way
Intel pens deal with Luxottica to create smart eyewear
Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses manufacturer is already working with Google to make Glass available on the high street
Intel announces new Stephen Hawking speech system will be open source
'It has the potential to greatly improve the lives of disabled people all over the world,' says renowned physicist
Health companies should invest in analytics to ward off cyber attacks, says report
'Not a matter of if, but when' attacks will happen says VP of research, IDC Health Insights
Intel's luxury bracelet will connect users to Facebook, Google and Yelp
Unlike Apple's Watch, Intel won't need a smartphone for connectivity as it has its own AT&T data plan
BYOD is cheaper, faster, more adaptable, and here to stay
The stats don't lie, as Gartner, TechNavio and Computing Research show us
Big Giving: How Microsoft Azure helps JustGiving make charity agile
When you've got millions of customer details but no way to connect them, it's time to build a bigger graph...
Smartphone shipments rocket to 328 million
IDC data cites China manufacturers and reduced phone prices as key to growth
Best practices for implementing the Internet of Things
Rob Sheppard, EMEA product marketing manager for Intel IoT, discusses how to navigate the tricky waters of IoT implementation
The Future Office - a workplace without restrictions
Jim Henrys, principal strategist, enterprise solution sales at Intel discusses innovations set to revolutionise business
'Just because you can collect this information, should you?' JLT CIO on ethical dilemmas presented by Internet of Things data
JLT Group CIO Ian Cohen has questioned the social implications of harnessing data for business benefit in a 'connected everything world'
The cloud and the coming software-defined revolution
Intel's Alan Priestley explains how the software-defined world will impact both the cloud and the data centre. Graeme Burton reports
Intel to invest $1.5bn in Chinese government-owned semiconductor firm
Deal sees Intel take 20 per cent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd as firm looks to increase share in Chinese market
Cloud driving employee skill sets to become more specialised, says City & Guilds IT director
Ian Turfrey tells employees that they have to expand their skill sets
Internet of things case study: reducing water leaks by smart pressure management
John Leonard talks to i2O Water software director Mike Williams about the Internet of Things, self-learning systems and the need for new architectures
Intel working on wireless PCs and $1,000 luxury smart bracelet
Chip giant also plans wireless charging phone covers and wire-free PC-to-monitor connectivity
Car maker Tesla seeks 30 full-time hackers to break into its cars
Best job ever? Crack a Tesla Model S and it could be yours
Lax customer data analytics 'not acceptable' in today's industry, says Hotels.com CTO
Hotels.com CTO Thierry Bedos likens not knowing what website visitors want to bakers not knowing what regular customers like
Don't fear the DevOps
Are IT decision-makers still afraid to rise to the DevOps challenge, leaving incumbent structures in place?
Michael J Fox Foundation uses big data to monitor Parkinson's disease
Medical research organisation joins forces with Intel to help speed development of new drugs
Living with the Microsoft Surface Pro 3
You know we liked it on face value, but how do we feel after a week with Microsoft's redesigned hybrid tablet?
Whatever happened to the 'desktop smartphone'?
From ambitious crowdfunder to barely a whispered memory, the Ubuntu Edge didn't lead the pack in the way many had hoped. But just what is the status of the converged, desktop-capable smartphone?