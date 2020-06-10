Intel-entmob
Building Zones installs first ever global 801.11ac Wi-Fi network at Eversheds
Why wireless networking specialist Building Zones won the best networking project category at the 2014 UK IT Awards
Intel pens deal with Luxottica to create smart eyewear
Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses manufacturer is already working with Google to make Glass available on the high street
Intel announces new Stephen Hawking speech system will be open source
'It has the potential to greatly improve the lives of disabled people all over the world,' says renowned physicist
Intel acquires mobile identity management firm PasswordBox
Intel adds to security portfolio with Canadian digital identity company
Intel's luxury bracelet will connect users to Facebook, Google and Yelp
Unlike Apple's Watch, Intel won't need a smartphone for connectivity as it has its own AT&T data plan
BYOD is cheaper, faster, more adaptable, and here to stay
The stats don't lie, as Gartner, TechNavio and Computing Research show us
The Future Office - a workplace without restrictions
Jim Henrys, principal strategist, enterprise solution sales at Intel discusses innovations set to revolutionise business
Forget the postponed IPO, Box may struggle just to survive, says Accellion CEO
Accellion's Yorgen Edholm says competitive pressures will intensify in the enterprise public cloud
Intel to invest $1.5bn in Chinese government-owned semiconductor firm
Deal sees Intel take 20 per cent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd as firm looks to increase share in Chinese market
Intel working on wireless PCs and $1,000 luxury smart bracelet
Chip giant also plans wireless charging phone covers and wire-free PC-to-monitor connectivity
Using mobile and big data to accommodate customer needs - an interview with Hotels.com CTO Thierry Bedos
Hotels.com CTO Thierry Bedos tells Danny Palmer how harnessing mobile and big data technology is allowing the hotel booking service to cater to the personal preferences of customers
Unified communications systems: how and why they fail to deliver
Failure to consult widely enough and provide sufficient training underlie many of the common issues that afflict UC systems
Android smartphone and tablet Wi-Fi 'not great' for enterprise use
'Android needs someone to fix its Wi-Fi,' Jagex head of IT Barry Zubel tells Computing
Living with the Microsoft Surface Pro 3
You know we liked it on face value, but how do we feel after a week with Microsoft's redesigned hybrid tablet?
Whatever happened to the 'desktop smartphone'?
From ambitious crowdfunder to barely a whispered memory, the Ubuntu Edge didn't lead the pack in the way many had hoped. But just what is the status of the converged, desktop-capable smartphone?
Microsoft Surface Pro 3 Review - is it the future of the endpoint?
Does Microsoft's redesigned hybrid have what it takes to batter the MacBook?
Racing towards the cloud: an interview with Caterham head of group IT Bill Peters
Caterham Group head of IT Bill Peters tells Danny Palmer about his cloud-focused IT strategy, why he ditched BlackBerry and how Dell helped get the most recent addition to the F1 grid off the ground
Intel invests in New Zealand wearable technology software firm Performance Lab
Intel expands reach into wearable software and Internet of Things with latest investment
Enterprise Mobility Summit - The industry view
The sponsors from Computing's recent Enterprise Mobility Summit give their views on the latest mobility trends
Enterprise Mobility Summit 2014: IT must work with facilities to ensure successful workplace transformation - Intel
Businesses are rethinking how they ought to work, argues Intel strategist Jim Henrys