intel core

Security Technology

Intel's anti-malware CET technology to be included in Tiger Lake CPUs

CET is designed to prevent malicious programmes from altering the control flow of applications, Intel says

clock 16 June 2020 • 2 min read

Desktops

CES 2017: Intel (finally) unveils 7th-gen Xeon and Core CPUs

First Kaby Lake parts make an appearance

clock 04 January 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read