Running Windows 10 on an Intel Atom-based 2-in-1? You may be in for a spot of Creators Update aggro
Not being able to upgrade to the March Creators Update to Windows 10 is no loss, but users may also be barred from security updates
Intel unveils details on Goldmont microarchitecture that will power Apollo Lake
Intel spills more details on microarchitecture for low-power Intel Atoms
Intel unveils 14-nanometre Atom intended for Internet of Things applications
The Atom, originally designed for netbooks, is now being repurposed for connected devices
Intel starts taking the tablets
Intel is finally starting to 'get' mobile with the release of Bay Trail Atom microprocessors. But it also needs to 'get' cheaper, argues Graeme Burton
Intel unveils Quark Atom microprocessors intended for wearable computing
New Quarks will be configurable with custom designs manufactured in either Intel's fabs or those of rivals
Intel plans to ratchet up mobile platform performance with 14-nanometre silicon
Intel to use latest manufacturing technology on forthcoming mobile and embedded systems
Intel Atom-based Prestigio MultiPhone - Review
How does one of the latest generation Intel Atom-based smartphones compare with its ARM rivals? Computing has got its hands on the new 'Intel Inside' Prestigio MultiPhone to see how its performance, battery life and all-round usability shape up
Intel revenues fall five per cent on desktop PC decline
New CEO Brian Krzanich promises to 'fight on the desktop, in the data centre, and the ultra-mobile market segment'
Revised benchmark downgrades Intel Atom against ARM
Row over microprocessor benchmark's accuracy leads to 20 per cent downgrade for Intel Atom
Intel's Altera deal inaugurates shift into foundry business
Is deal to make cutting-edge FPGA chips for Altera the start of a shift into the foundry business - and the first move to make ARM-based microprocessors for Apple?
Intel unveils Atom Z2760 for Windows 8 tablets
Intel's system-on-a-chip 'just the beginning' of efforts in the tablet market
Leaked Intel documents detail upcoming Atom system-on-a-chip
Details of Intel's upcoming Atom 'Bay Trail' platform have been leaked
Intel launches Atom chipset aimed at tablet market
Chip giant hopes new processor architecture can disarm ARM in tablet market