Intel and AMD: processor supply won't be interrupted by coronavirus
Both AMD and Intel are continuing to produce CPUs at near full capacity despite the COVID-19 outbreak
Snoop vulnerability could enable attackers to steal data from Intel CPU's cache memory
Yet another Intel CPU security flaw affects both Core series and Xeon processors
Mitigating new LVI Intel security vulnerability will have big impact on CPU performance
The Intel chip security flaw could enable an attacker to steal sensitive data from targeted systems - but mitigating it could slow systems to a crawl
Intel's releases fixes for six 'high severity' graphics driver security flaws among 17 Patch Tuesday updates
Serious security flaws in Intels' Windows graphics drivers could compromise PCs
Intel CSME bug could enable hackers to compromise the cryptographic chain of trust in Intel systems, researchers warn
The bug is unpatchable, according to researchers, but doesn't affect Intel's latest generation of CPUs
Ampere unveils 80-core Altra server processor designed for modern cloud and edge computing data centres
The chip features 7nm architecture based on a 64-bit ARM design
Intel promises full memory encryption as it presents its data-centric security strategy
Intel promises bigger investment in security following the Meltdown and Spectre security bugs
First ARM-powered Apple Macs coming within 18 months, claims Ming-Chi Kuo
Long rumoured shift from Intel to in-house designed ARM processors is imminent, noted Apple analyst claims
Intel to release more patches for 'Zombieload' vulnerabilities affecting its processors
Security researchers criticise Intel for its piecemeal approach towards micro-architectural data sampling flaws
DRAM price crash forces global semiconductor revenues down 12 per cent - but Intel retakes top spot
Memory price crash batters Samsung, Hynix and Micron, enabling Intel to retake top spot as world's biggest semiconductor company
Intel acquires AI chipmaker Habana Labs in $2 billion deal
Intel's Habana acquisition intended to accelerate its efforts in the AI chip market
Intel's Comet Lake-S desktop processor lineup leaks in full
10-core Core i9-10900K will lead the pack
Intel releases security updates to fix critical vulnerabilities in PMx driver
The bugs were discovered by firmware security vendor Eclypsium in August
Intel revenues flat as PC market sales fall but data centre sales rise
Intel will compete more aggressively for PC market business, according to CEO Bob Swan
Intel sues Softbank-backed Fortress Investment accusing it of patent trolling
Fortress was acquired by SoftBank Group in 2017 for $3.3 bn
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13 review
A fantastic ultraportable that's almost devoid of innovation
Intel cuts X-series prices in half to compete against AMD with upcoming Cascade Lake-X CPUs
Intel Core i9-10980XE Extreme Edition will come in at half the price of last year's top-of-the-range HEDT processor from Intel
Surface Laptop 3 official in both AMD and Intel flavours
Including one high-spec model exclusively for business customers
Intel claims Cascade Lake-X will be twice as fast as Skylake-X, and outperform second-gen AMD Theadripper
Intel claims Cascade Lake-X will offer better price per pound than AMD Threadripper
Intel unveils 'Spring Hill' - its first artificial intelligence chip
Facebook has already started using Intel's new 'Spring Hill' AI chip, according to Intel
Vulnerabilities found in more than 40 Windows device drivers that could be exploited to compromise PCs and servers
The drivers belong to 20 Microsoft-certified hardware and BIOS vendors, including Intel and Huawei
AMD launches 2nd Gen Epyc server chips, claims they are faster and less expensive than Intel
Google to cut Google Cloud prices after deploying AMD Epyc in server farms
Intel unveils first 10th gen 10nm Core processors for laptops and 2-in-1s
Eight of the 11 Ice Lake processors also offer Iris Plus integrated graphics supporting Adaptive Sync
Google considering shift from Intel to AMD's Epyc server platform
Google is considering shifting its cloud infrastructure from Intel to AMD Epyc-based servers