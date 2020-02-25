Integration
Dropbox adds new integration features after hiking prices by 20 per cent
Refreshed apps with extra features come a month after the company hiked prices on its Dropbox Plus plan
Architecture at scale: many things need to change if government digital transformation is to succeed
There are too many consultants touting blockchain, AI and machine learning and not enough integrated thinking
Data driven decision making and the HiPPO in the room
Despite paying lip service to DDDM many executives would still rather rely on their own gut instinct
Why integration is key to ensuring a first-class customer experience
Doing nothing to improve integration is nonsensical in the digital era, says Ian Currie
What Tibco has learned from Salesforce beside the art of self-promotion
A look at Tibco's transformation from a back-end integration firm to an end-to-end enterprise provider
CES 2016: Driverless car tech dominates and Microsoft Office 365 could hit the road
Wearables, supercomputers and eye monitoring systems were also showcased as the future of connected cars
Software flies off the production line as Orbitz adopts DevOps and Jenkins
Travel giant cuts release times 75 per cent by moving towards continuous delivery and shifting some Ops staff to development
Research: DevOps - who, how and why now?
As well as delivering software faster, DevOps has numerous benefits for the IT department, research finds, but strong leadership is essential
Working round the clock: an interview with Aecom's Steve Capper and Matt Sharp
Aecom CIO Steve Capper and IT director Matt Sharp tell Stuart Sumner how they masterminded a global post-merger integration project that 'followed the sun' with the help of expert teams located in several time zones
AA chooses Tibco for first phase of business and IT transformation programme
Tibco was chosen because of its ability to 'execute in an environment where a high rate of change is expected'
Integration problems with hybrid cloud are being tackled by data fabric approach, say NetApp and Phoenix
The big public cloud services like Azure, AWS and Softlayer have got the message that in the era of hybrid they have to open up their APIs, a Computing web seminar audience hears
Practical steps towards democratising analytics
A panel explores the competitive advantages to be had by spreading the knowledge and how to go about it, as John Leonard reports
We could learn something from Salesforce when it comes to marketing, admits Tibco CEO Ranadivé
CEO Vivek Ranadivé and COO Murray Rode discuss the need to focus on the 'prosumer' and the pressures that led to the private equity buyout
Three UK's mobile data charges - how they add up
COO Graham Baxter talks roaming charges and the challenge of calculating mobile data bills
Big data and the internet of things - turning OT to IT
Talend explains why proprietary enterprise software will struggle in the new hyper-connected age
Building the sports stadium of the future
'It's going to be like nothing that's ever been built before,' says Tibco CEO Vivek Ranadivé
Pilot projects: from mainframe to smartphone at Air France
The airline is jettisoning its legacy baggage as it flies into the mobile age
'We've been a big data organisation for more than 20 years', Thomson Reuters CTO
James Powell explains how a massive and complex organisation is being made more agile through social media
World Vision: Changing the enterprise architecture of aid
Charity deploying Tibco to push secure connectivity out to remote areas so decisions can be made on a data-driven basis
How actionable insights saved Nielsen, according to COO
Market research giant worked with TIBCO to improve its services and prevent three key customers from defecting to rival IRI
HMRC's five-year plan as renewal approaches on Capgemini's Aspire contract
The tax authority is moving from a monolithic IT systems architecture to a 'multi-sourced model' with an integrator and multiple suppliers. Graeme Burton talks to HMRC's outgoing CIO, Mark Hall, and Capgemini's Craig Mills
Hundreds of jobs on the line as 2e2 enters administration
Integrator has already closed 10 subsidiaries and axed 319 staff
Billion dollar Oracle ERP project shot down by US Air Force
USAF scraps implementation after spending a cool $1bn on failed Oracle rollout
Computing research: Big data and the quest for the ultimate truth
John Leonard discovers why organisations are turning their attention to data that lies outside enterprise databases