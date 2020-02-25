insurance
Managing legacy change: FBD Insurance CTO Enda Kyne on restoring IT control
'We centralised everything internally and started to get the practices right, from requirements through to development standards'
Transforming the traditional: making industries programmable through APIs
Many businesses could be transformed by the strategic adoption of APIs, cloud services, artificial intelligence and big data
How AA Ireland smoothed the road to more sales with bots
Bots are a win-win-win for customers, sales and staff, insists customer lifecycle manager Louise McCormack
The importance of marketing automation for cross-selling
Three cross-selling strategies where marketing automation can make a difference
Automation with a human touch: Introducing AI at insurer Hiscox
CIO Ian Penny runs through the ways AI and ML can streamline processes and reduce the drudgery of mundane tasks
Interview: LV Insurance Group's Gavin Drescher - 'We needed to do something very different and quite radical'
Insurance firm's delivery director talks us through whys and hows of LV's ongoing technology-driven transformation
LV Insurance: why we decided against using a system integrator for our IT transformation
'We didn't want to be two steps away from the action,' says delivery director Gavin Drescher
Admiral Insurance found to give higher quotes to Hotmail users and people called Mohammed
Applicants' names and email addresses used to calculate insurance premiums
Autonomous vehicles will require two-in-one insurance policies, suggest leaks from the Department for Transport
Driverless cars in the UK will require one insurance policy for the driver and another to cover the AI
RSA CIO Darren Price on digital transformation, agile and what makes a good chief digital officer
RSA Insurance Group CIO Darren Price discusses the business factors driving the company's huge digital transformation programme, and explains why he won't be rushed into hiring a new chief digital officer
The 'Fin'-ternet of Things: exploring the potential of IoT in the finance sector
The finance sector has always led the way in customer analytics and the IoT will bring a new wave of opportunities, argues Mike Laven
The biggest privacy stories of 2015
Computing looks back at the most important events of 2015 that affect your privacy
Internet of Things and cognitive computing can 'change the world', claims Allianz Global CIO
IoT can improve all businesses, claims Dr Ralf Schneider
Cloud at the heart of Aviva's plans to become 'the digital-first insurer'
Aviva director of global IT Mark Hall tells AWS Enterprise Summit how the company has big plans for cloud
How insurer LV= is using a virtual assistant based on Nuance to improve communications with brokers
LV= asks insurance brokers to put down the phone and ask 'aLVin' instead
Financial regulators to scrutinise use of big data next year
JCESA to make sure that consumers are protected and that financial firms fulfil their obligations
'Inevitable' that insurance companies will lose personal data to cyber attacks, claims report
Climate change? Terrorism? Meh. Insurance companies are increasingly concerned about cyber security - both for themselves and their clients
How businesses are benefiting from the technology behind CERN's Large Hadron Collider
The internet isn't the only mainstream technology to come out of CERN
GPs could be breaking the law if they provide insurers with medical records - even with patient consent, ICO rules
GPs no longer have to comply with requests from insurers to release medical records
Making movies: How comparethemarket.com got Meerkat Movies up and running in months
Comparethemarket.com CIO James Lomas talks about Meerkat Movies and the company's cautious shift to the cloud