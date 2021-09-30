instant messaging

Government departments asked to disclose use of personal phones and emails for official business

Government

Campaigners hope the evidence will support the call for a judicial review into what they call a 'WhatsApp government'

clock 30 September 2021 • 3 min read

Communications

Peter Cochrane: My recurring messaging nightmare

clock 26 October 2020 • 3 min read

Software

Facebook M virtual assistant takes on Siri, Cortana and Google Now

Social network develops AI-powered service for Messenger

clock 27 August 2015 • 3 min read

Communications

Nokia phones to integrate Skype

N97 first to get VoIP and messaging client built in

clock 17 February 2009 • 1 min read

Communications

Nokia abandons business mobility

Phone giant to focus on consumer messaging instead

clock 30 September 2008 • 1 min read
