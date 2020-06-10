Tel Aviv court orders Facebook to restore personal account of NSO Group employee
Facebook had blocked the account last year after suing NSO Group in a US court
Facebook owns the four most popular apps of the 2010s
Along came (mono)poly
Facebook receives record number of user-data demands from governments
Facebook received 128,617 user data requests from governments during the first half of 2019, according to its latest Transparency Report
Facebook fixes global outage across social platforms
The outage affected Facebook, Ingstagram, WhatsApp and Messenger users globally
Deepfakes should be treated 'differently' from other online misinformation, says Zuckerberg
But Facebook CEO offers no immediate solutions to the disinformation problem
Deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg published on Instagram to challenge Facebook's laissez-faire deepfakes policy
Will Mark Zuckerberg order deletion of 'deepfake' of himself or abide by Facebook's deepfakes policies?
Facebook claims server configuration change caused 14-hour outage to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
BGP protocol shenanigans ruled out as Facebook admits outage was caused by its own engineers
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp taken down for 14 hours by suspected BGP leak from European ISP
Longest downtime in Facebook's history caused by BGP leak, according to Netscout
German competition authority orders Facebook to restrict personal data collection
Facebook must acquire consent to collect and combine personal data from different sources
Marissa Mayer to resign from Yahoo after Verizon acquisition is completed
Mayer to take $55m in compensation after sale of Yahoo web properties goes through
Lenovo is using machine learning to analyse unstructured data from YouTube and Instagram
Lenovo is aiming to build better products by analysing customers' views
Facebook's Instagram 'signs $50m advertising deal' with Omnicom
Deal could see likes of Pepsi, Microsoft and AT&T posting videos and photos on mobile photo-sharing app
Amazon down again as problems plague Instragram, Netflix and Vine
'Partial failure of networking device' blamed by company in second outage in a week
What does 'The Instagram Act' mean for online image copyright?
The government says it's much-needed legislation, but critics argue it allows wholesale theft of copyrighted material. Danny Palmer examines the implications of the The Enterprise and Regulatory Reform Act
Instagram to sell people's Christmas snaps under new privacy policy?
Facebook-owned image service to bring in new content policy on 16 January 2013
Facebook's new privacy policy to allow data sharing with Instagram
User data to be shared across Facebook's portfolio and affiliates in a move similar to Google's much-criticised policy
Twitter blocks Instagram from friend search function
Microblogging platform solidifies its position as content hub
Facebook's billion-dollar Instagram deal: evidence of an X-Factor investment culture (UPDATED)
Purchase of popular photo-sharing app values nimble startup as highly as 800 AOL patents