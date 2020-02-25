Innovation
CES is right: women's pleasure belongs on the show floor
The CTA has revised its rules for sextech at CES, and it's an all-round good decision, argues Holly Brockwell
What blocks innovation?
The skills gap, investments and business culture are all potential barriers that stand in the way of success
Four in five IT leaders consider data vital for business innovation
Market changes, process needs and the opportunities provided by new knowledge prompt innovation
UK business leaders share mixed feelings about ability to innovate
Innovation is critical to survival, but is often relegated to R&D or data science teams instead of being a whole-business process
How does data drive innovation?
More than a third of our respondents lacked confidence in their organisation's ability to innovate
SNCF is using the IoT - without the IoT
From iPads to predict track maintenance to Lidar devices building a digital simulation of the rail network, France's public rail company is always innovating
Everyone wants to innovate but where does the money come from?
The 'service and innovation' model can help customers and service providers strike a mutually beneficial relationship
British tech start-ups kick-off smart cities mission to Australia as part of InnovateUK tour
Sixteen promising UK start-ups take their tech to Australia
Government starts search for boss of new Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation
Centre well create rules to "enable and ensure safe, ethical and innovative uses of data-driven technologies".
Enterprise needs to adopt a cloud "service culture" to innovate, says Oracle
"ITOps to DevOps to NoOps"
Stop saying the public sector is technologically backward: it's introducing AI
Government IT can't win in the court of public opinion, says Aston Group's Scott Gallacher
Brexit: can we still invest in innovation?
Chris Middleton argues that the UK needs to be more ambitious with its investment, especially post-Brexit
Airbnb Syndrome: CIO warns about boards asking for 'more innovation'
Mark Ridley, IT director at recruitment website reed.co.uk, explains that innovation comes at a cost, and that returns can take years to materialise
William Hill uses machine learning to fight off 'constant' cyber attacks
'A machine can learn what's normal and can spot anomalies more easily than a thousand people,' CTO Finbarr Joy tells Computing
Start-ups provide RBS with 'injection of working differently'
'More than ever there's a recognition of what they can do,' says RBS head of analytics Christiaan Nelissen
Dunkin' Donuts: 'Without partner-provided cloud infrastructure, we'd be left behind'
Darrell Riekena explains how Verizon cloud is helping the doughnut and coffee house innovate as it expands
Uber and AirBnB demonstrate 'disruptive' effect of SMBs in technology sector
Fujitsu's Michael Keegan urges SMEs to demonstrate how they can help provide better services as government becomes more open to using them
Large IT vendors collaborating with SMEs is 'vital' for innovation, says Fujitsu chief
'No one company has all the answers or has the monopoly on good ideas,' says Michael Keegan, chairman of the UK & Ireland region for Fujitsu
AT&T Internet of Things connectivity gives irrigation firm HydroPoint 'visibility it didn't have before'
HydroPoint president and CEO Chris Spain tells Computing IoT has improved water management
'It's a great feather in the cap': Splunk celebrates 'fantastic' Computing Vendor Excellence Awards win
Head of marketing EMEA Matt Davies describes how winning the award represents 'a great moment' for Splunk and its customers
Mighty Morphin' Brand Management: How Saban supercharged an international web context expansion
Months of work was completed in just three weeks thanks to what the firm learned during the tendering process
Google is distributing an enterprise edition of Google Glass
Better battery life and improved wireless connectivity are some improvements made to a new version targeted at industry
How businesses are benefiting from the technology behind CERN's Large Hadron Collider
The internet isn't the only mainstream technology to come out of CERN
Driving the 'Internet of Things': an interview with Infiniti Red Bull Racing head of technical partnerships Al Peasland
Al Peasland tells Danny Palmer how connected devices, wearables, thermal imaging and even augmented reality could benefit the F1 team