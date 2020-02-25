infrastructure-as-a-service
With cloud costs accelerating, visibility and automation are essential to retaining control
Containing the cost of cloud services
The network is a roadblock, but SDN can clear a path
Cloud adoption is climbing, but legacy networks do not lend themselves to agile working. Going virtual is a way around the bottleneck
Highways England signs with Advanced for four-year Infrastructure-as-a-Service deal to better manage 'smart motorways'
Highways England turns to Advanced to host the infrastructure managing the data from more than 40,000 roadside sensors
Oracle's Larry Ellison pledges to shift EVERYTHING to the cloud and to compete head-on with Amazon
Ellison claims Oracle will have the broadest offerings in infrastructure, software and networking as a service - at AWS prices
Before moving to Amazon Web Services, it took ITV '21 days to make a single firewall change'
Now a complete infrastructure deployment can take just 28 minutes
Customers big up Dynamics as Microsoft updates apps at Convergence 2014
Updates aimed at easing integration and enhancing functionality of 'customer centric' companies, says Microsoft
Cloud SLAs are full of holes, so how do you establish trust?
Panelists at the Data Centre Summit 2013 discuss the best ways to approach cloud contracts
Oracle OpenWorld 2013: Dell and Oracle to 'deepen relationship', announces Michael Dell
Software and hardware collaborations come in three new reveals
Government puts in place £500m framework for educational ICT infrastructure services
£500m agreement will replace the Becta ICT services framework
Global outsourcing market to reach $288bn in 2013 - Gartner
Outsourcing market growth being driven by infrastructure-as-a-service at the expense of traditional outsourcing