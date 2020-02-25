Infrastructure and Operations
53 per cent of London Boroughs consider their IT infrastructures out of date
Nearly 17 per cent say outdated infrastructure the biggest challenge
Don't underestimate the risk of "algorithims and data" replacing a brain and a pair of hands, says NetScout
Visibility more important than ever, argues monitoring firm
Computing research: Small business networks - better but under pressure
Computing's latest research finds that networks are much more reliable than they used to be, but pressures from real-time applications and cloud mean there's no room for complacency
Cyber attacks against industrial control systems on the rise, warns US official
'I am very dismayed at the accessibility of some of these networks,' says Department of Homeland Security's Marty Edwards
Valve deploys 100Gbps network services from Level 3 to manage rocketing demand for online gaming [UPDATED]
'Larger links provide more total capacity which reduces potential blockages or choke points in the network,' Valve's Mike Dunkle tells Computing
UK's critical infrastructure could be taken out by hackers, warns expert
'Sticking plaster' cyber defence means 'issues of national and worldwide safety are at risk here,' Dr Kevin Curran tells Computing
Hackers cause Ukrainian power cut - a reminder cyber attacks will become more dangerous in 2016
Ukrainian power outage 'sparked' by email-borne malware makes Ashley Madison hack seem trivial
The industrial IoT is more secure than air-gapped SCADA systems, says GE CTO
The old security-by-isolation model is no match for cloud-based analytics, claims Harel Kodesh
More than a third of UK firms are spending £1m or more on DevOps per year
And 77 per cent of UK companies have introduced dedicated budgets and support teams for DevOps
Banking, energy and education sectors most targeted by cyber attacks
FireEye report details which UK industries are most targeted by cyber criminals and hackers
Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines picks Citrix to consolidate cloud and mobile data centre operations
Cruise line firm improves customer service with data centre upgrade
DevOps - a long or short term solution?
Dan Hartveld, CTO at Red Ant, looks at the pros and cons of DevOps in order to work out whether it is here for the long term
IT salaries: Are you earning what you're worth?
Computing takes a comprehensive look at IT salaries so you don't have to…
Before moving to Amazon Web Services, it took ITV '21 days to make a single firewall change'
Now a complete infrastructure deployment can take just 28 minutes
Inner London has some of worst broadband infrastructure in the UK, according to government figures
Two million more superfast broadband-connected homes - but figures show some urban areas are missing out
Building Zones: 'Winning a UK IT Industry Award is like winning an Oscar'
Meet the MD of the firm who installed the world's first global 801.11ac Wi-Fi network at Eversheds
What were delegates' key take aways from Computing's Data Centre and Infrastructure Summit 2014?
Delegates were involved in many discussions at Computing's Data Centre and Infrastructure Summit 2014 - here are some of their key take aways on the day.
Businesses must put upgrading infrastructure ahead of short-term profit, argues Talend
Talend's Tim Harris urges firms to properly update IT architecture, rather than just patching it up
Bestival selects Six Degrees Group to underpin festival website infrastructure
Music festival opts for scalable solution to manage demand in run-up to and during four-day event
IBM, HP, Atos chasing Lufthansa IT infrastructure business
Company "in talks with several sector heavyweights"
Energy firms 'increasingly vulnerable to catastrophic cyber attacks'
Marsh report warns industrial control systems leaving 'open door' for hackers
More action needed to tackle "critical national issue" of electric grid cyber security
Report by Bipartisan Policy Center sets out recommendations to protect US power from hackers
Google Fiber plans expansion into 34 more US cities
Rapid advance could spell serious threat to established telcos
US government sets out cyber security framework for business and industry
Voluntary framework to protect against cyber threats laid out by NIST and Barack Obama