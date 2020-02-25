information management
Drinks firm Pernod Ricard experiences 'dramatic' application performance boost with Brocade traffic manager
"It's like having a Swiss Army knife in front of applications" enthuses group network manager
Users more likely to accept information from online news sources they can customise, finds study
Users may be tricked into considering themselves the "source"
Twitter banning 10 million porn-peddling accounts
Is move to clean up its accounts a bid to attract more advertisers?
The Exceptional CIO - exclusive report from Computing
Ground-breaking research into what really makes CIOs tick and their strategies for success
Enterprise Mobility Summit 2014: BYOD? Very soon you may have to...
Companies looking to get out of hardware entirely, claims Moka 5's Kimber Spradlin