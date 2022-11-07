Information Commissioner Office

DfE gave gambling firms access to childrens' data

Privacy

DfE gave gambling firms access to childrens' data

Companies used data on 22,000 children for age verification.

clock 07 November 2022 • 2 min read
NHS Digital to use Palantir system to extract patient data

Privacy

NHS Digital to use Palantir system to extract patient data

And they'll do it without patient consent

clock 07 November 2022 • 3 min read