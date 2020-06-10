Infor
Koch Industries to buy-up remaining 30 per cent stake in Infor in deal valuing the ERP specialist it at $11bn
Golden Gate Capital sells its 30 per cent stake in Infor to conglomerate Koch Industries
CIO interview: How Reynolds' IT helped it grow from an £8m company to a £215m company
Reynolds CIO Richard Calder tells Computing how a flexible IT architecture has helped the fresh food distributor grow fast in uncertain times
Reynolds IT director Richard Calder: The best enterprise app ideas have come from the shop floor
App developers at food distributor Reynolds work alongside shopfloor staff on enterprise apps
Infor pulls-in further $1.5bn investment ahead of anticipated IPO
Koch Equity and Golden Gate Capital takes total investment of past two years to $3.5bn
How Reynolds saved up to £150,000 per year with its RFID tracking project
Food distributor Reynolds has cut costs by tracking a key asset integrating RFID tagged crates with its Infor M3 ERP system
Reynolds IT director Richard Calder: Customers want to see our IT systems before signing
Customers of food distributor Reynolds want evidence that the company can respond quickly to changing demands
Infor acquires Birst for cloud business intelligence and analytics
Infor puts 'war chest' to good use by buying Birst for undisclosed sum
Infor bags $2bn private equity investment from Koch Equity
Cash for expansion will see Koch join Infor's private equity owners as major shareholder
Infor unveils Internet of Things platform to connect enterprise devices with big data
Platform will feed connected device, sensor and app data into Infor's enterprise systems
Infor acquires Predictx for retail-focused machine-learning-in-the-cloud
Retail to become increasingly focused on machine learning and analytics to set prices and target customers
Christian Louboutin selects Infor Fashion cloud suite to optimise value chain
Infor's Fashion toolset allows users to 'manage the entire fashion process' from design all the way to retail
