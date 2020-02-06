Infineon
Apple buys Intel's smartphone modem unit in $1 billion deal
The deal covers about 2,200 Intel employees, intellectual property, leases and equipment
Infineon agrees $10bn deal to buy Cypress Semiconductor
Acquisition will make Infineon eighth largest semiconductor company in the world
Intel, Qualcomm and Xilinx join Google in cutting supply to Huawei
Move follows Trump administration's Executive Order last week and comes after Google withdrew Huawei's Android licence
Estonian authorities block national ID cards over ROCA smartcard security flaw
Estonia has binned its national ID cards over smartcard security flaws - obliging citizens to get new ones
Banking smart cards vulnerable to cryptographic attack
Gemalto smartcards widely used by banks are being targeted by cyber criminals
PC encryption keys targeted in new security vulnerability
Security researchers have found a new vulnerability in a generation of RSA encryption keys