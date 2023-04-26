industrial strike

GMB on cusp of forcing Amazon UK to legally recognise trade union

Law

Amazon could, within 10 days, have to negotiate with workers on pay, holiday and sick pay.

clock 26 April 2023 • 2 min read
Royal Mail outage: CEO confirms cyberattack

Hacking

No data breach spotted - yet

clock 19 January 2023 • 2 min read
UK Amazon workers vote to strike

Corporate

It's the first successful Amazon strike vote in the UK

clock 19 December 2022 • 3 min read
