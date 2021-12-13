India

Indian PM Narendra Modi's Twitter account hacked to declare bitcoin legal tender

Hacking

The incident comes at the time when the government is reportedly working on a Bill to ban 'all private cryptocurrencies' in the country with 'certain exceptions'

clock 13 December 2021 • 3 min read
Indian government asks Twitter and other platforms to take down critical Covid-19 related posts

Government

The orders come as daily infection statistics made a world record last week

clock 26 April 2021 • 3 min read
WhatsApp delays controversial changes to privacy policy following user exodus

Privacy

Changes moved back to May, while Indian Supreme Court receives calls to ban the app on grounds of national security

clock 18 January 2021 • 3 min read
Biden campaign tells staff to delete TikTok

Threats and Risks

Chinese app seen as a potential security risk

clock 28 July 2020 • 2 min read
Chinese hackers launch new attacks to hit targets in India and Hong Kong, say researchers

Hacking

A new variant of MgBot malware was used in latest attacks

clock 22 July 2020 • 3 min read
Indian government bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat, Shareit and UC Browser

Mobile Software

Says the decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace

clock 30 June 2020 • 2 min read
India's NASSCOM calls on outsourcing clients to relax some rules as India goes into coronavirus lockdown

Services and Outsourcing

Indian outsourcers urge clients to relax their non-disclosure and privacy rules to enable staff to work from home

clock 25 March 2020 •
China threatens India with 'consequences' if it bars Huawei from 5G networks

Communications

China wants Indian government to take an independent decision on 5G bidders

clock 07 August 2019 •
Microsoft accused of disclosing Indian banking information with US intelligence agencies

Security

Indian press reports raise security questions about cloud computing

clock 01 November 2018 •
Set the bar high: Lessons learned from a decade of outsourcing to India

Services and Outsourcing

Worldline CIO Ryan Bryers has been on a mission to build a high quality offshore DevOps team at low cost

clock 21 September 2018 •