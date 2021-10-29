Imec

Chip industry kicks off its own climate programme - and Apple is a launch partner

Chips and Components

Chip industry kicks off its own climate programme - and Apple is a launch partner

It is yet another pledge in a crowded marketplace, but the first dedicated specifically to the chip industry

clock 29 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

REvil ransomware gang taken down in multi-country operation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

GCHQ 'signs deal with Amazon' to host top-secret material

26 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

China's quantum computer 1 million times more powerful than competitors

27 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Budget 2021: The tech industry reacts

27 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

Wearable tech: How the construction sector is saving time, money and the planet

27 October 2021 • 6 min read