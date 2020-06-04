Imagination Technologies
British MP David Davis urges the government to block Chinese attempts to seize control of Imagination Technologies
The government should try to bring about a purchase of the firm by somebody else in a Western country, Davis suggests
MPs summon Imagination Technologies executives over alleged attempts to transfer British firm's ownership to China
The US government has also ordered an urgent probe into the matter
MPs urge government to intervene in possible Chinese takeover of Imagination Technologies
Chinese investor is planning to appoint its four representatives as directors in Imagination's board
Imagination Technologies hit hard as Apple announces plans to dump it and use its own graphics technology
Imagination shares tank by 70 per cent following announcement
ARM beats Imagination to provide graphics for Samsung's flagship Exynos 5 Octa
Samsung uses ARM Mali graphics processing in latest Exynos 5 in preference to Imagination's PowerVR
Imagination risks being gazumped in its $60m bid for MIPS
MIPS opens talks with mobile chip maker CEVA over 'superior' $75m bid
Ailing AMD open to offers as chip maker calls in JP Morgan
Microsoft, Intel, Google, Samsung, Facebook and others named as potential buyers of AMD - or its patents
ARM and Imagination unite to acquire MIPS
ARM takes patent portfolio, while Imagination acquires the MIPS business