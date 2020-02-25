IETF
Google open sources robots.txt web parser
Google reveals details of its Robots Exclusion Protocol
IETF approves new TLS 1.3 transport layer security standard
IETF approves finally TLS 1.3, despite last-minute opposition from the financial sector
Google slams Symantec over 'questionable' digital certificates
A security company ought to do a lot better over a security issue, argues Google, as it subjects Symantec digital certificates to 'special measures'
Google to dump SPDY protocol for HTTP/2
Support for SPDY protocol to be phased out in early 2016 in favour of HTTP/2, says Google
IETF to consider 'Prism-proof' security architectures for the web
Comodo principal scientist publishes first discussion paper after IETF chairman calls for action to secure the internet against government spying